Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $519.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.