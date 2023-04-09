Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,877,000 after buying an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $861.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $830.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

