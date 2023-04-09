Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

