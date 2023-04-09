Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

