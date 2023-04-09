Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
