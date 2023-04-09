Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,387.74

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $77.27 million and $98,387.74 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00140192 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,052,535 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

