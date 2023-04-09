Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $97,680.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00138210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00056071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,051,531 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

