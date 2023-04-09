PlatonCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.08 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $83.83 million and $0.08 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.