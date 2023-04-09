Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $100.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of PII stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

