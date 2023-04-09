Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $6.18 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00021910 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $7.26 billion and approximately $121.04 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,301,040,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,561,660 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

