PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $519,589.96 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $519,589.96 and approximately $160.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00321378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,821 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

