Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

