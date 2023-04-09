ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

