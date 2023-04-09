Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 million.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

