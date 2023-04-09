Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

