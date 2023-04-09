QuarkChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.17 million and $2.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

