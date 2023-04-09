QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and $1.95 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

