Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Cormark

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.06.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.