Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %
QUISF stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.