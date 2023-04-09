Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

QUISF stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

