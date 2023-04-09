Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.78 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.78 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019989 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

