Radio Caca Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $74.76 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

