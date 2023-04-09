Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.