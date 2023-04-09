Raymond James Cuts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $24.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and have sold 33,602 shares valued at $829,697. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Busey by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

