Raymond James Cuts SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $85.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.17.

SouthState Stock Up 0.2 %

SSB stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

