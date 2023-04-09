Raymond James Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $24.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79. MVB Financial has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,737.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

