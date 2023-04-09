Raymond James Lowers Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.