Raymond James Trims First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Target Price to $36.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

FBIZ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Insider Activity

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

