RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.48. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

