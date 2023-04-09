RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,408 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,696,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.98 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.