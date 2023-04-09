RCS Financial Planning LLC Invests $446,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $129.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

