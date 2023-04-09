RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

