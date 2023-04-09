RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

