RCS Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 0.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

