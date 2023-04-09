RCS Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

