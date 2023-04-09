RCS Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

