Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Regal Rexnord worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $127.14. 427,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.