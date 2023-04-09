Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.

RLAY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $1,122,434. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

