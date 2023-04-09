Robert W. Baird Trims Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Target Price to $18.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.