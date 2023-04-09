Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $15,344,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

