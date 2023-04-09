Rune Trading 8% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00006093 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $33,555.86 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.69683769 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

