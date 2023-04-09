Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.16.

NYSE RSI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,753 shares of company stock worth $1,297,084 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

