Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.55. 6,304,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,439. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

