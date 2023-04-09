Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00016998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $93.66 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

