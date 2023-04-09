Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $44.96 million and approximately $11,378.92 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.57 or 0.06591700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,297,353,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,718,214 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

