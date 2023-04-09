Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. 616,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

