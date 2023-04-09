Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,175. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.