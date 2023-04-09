Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 64,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 537,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.