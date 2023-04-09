Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $77.35 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $77.35 million and $1.53 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

