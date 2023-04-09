Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.15) to GBX 2,825 ($35.08) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.74) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of STRNY opened at $35.52 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.