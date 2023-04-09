Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFGIF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

