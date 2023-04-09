Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $235.76 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $235.76 million and $7.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,055.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00322012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00564867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00072750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00442634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,082,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.